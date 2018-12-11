Judge sets driver's bail at $1 million in fatal crash

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) - A judge has set bail for a woman accused of causing a crash in Pennsylvania that killed two high school students at $1 million.

Prosecutors say the 63-year-old will not be remanded to prison, and she will instead be on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending her next court appearance.

Authorities say the Mount Joy woman was driving between 73 and 77 mph when she plowed into several vehicles in Warwick Township in October.

The crash killed two Warwick High School students, 17-year-old Meghan Keeney and 16-year-old Jack Nicholson.

The driver is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The crash remains under investigation.