Police point to fumes in worker's death

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - One man is dead and another hospitalized after they were apparently overcome by fumes at a New Jersey condominium complex.

Police responded to the complex in Washington Township Tuesday morning and found the two men unresponsive.

The two men were working as groundskeepers at the complex, and police say they were likely overcome by fumes from a running lawn mower in a trailer.

Responding officers performed CPR on the men, and they were both taken to the hospital.

Police say one of the men, a 26-year-old from West New York, died at the hospital. The condition of the other man has not been released.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.