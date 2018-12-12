Car type ID'd, suspect sought in fatal Thanksgiving accident

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Union County authorities have identified the type of vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Thanksgiving night.

Sixty-two-year-old Candace Raymond was struck and killed near downtown Elizabeth by a black Nissan Murano at about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.

The SUV's model year is estimated to be between 2003 and 2005.

Investigators determined the make and model of the vehicle from several damaged pieces of the vehicle's frame. They say the damage was primarily to the front bumper and fog lights.

The Union County prosecutor's office is asking for the public's help in finding the owner of the vehicle.