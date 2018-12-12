Parents of teen killed by officer sue his former employer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The parents of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer as he fled a traffic stop are suing the officer's former employer, for failing to properly discipline him.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the parents of Antwon Rose Jr. said the University of Pittsburgh allowed Officer Michael Rosfeld to resign quietly without putting any notice in his personnel file that there had been issues with at least one arrest.

A spokesman for the university says he cannot comment on litigation.

Rosfeld has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Rose, who was shot in the back as he fled a traffic stop in June.

Rose's parents say East Pittsburgh would not have hired Rosfeld if the incidents had been documented.