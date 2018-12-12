New charge filed for man arrested for threatening Trump

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A new charge has been filed against a Pennsylvania man already charged with threatening President Donald Trump.

A federal grand jury issued another indictment Tuesday that charges Shawn Christy with transporting a stolen truck from Pennsylvania to New York.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports the filing alleges Christy stole a pickup truck last July.

Christy, of McAdoo, now faces a total of 12 charges. He was captured in September after eluding authorities for more than two months.

The Maple Shade, New Jersey native had been wanted in Pennsylvania on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

A federal warrant issued in June stemmed from Facebook posts he allegedly made threatening to shoot Northampton County's district attorney and Trump.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/