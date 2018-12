FRAZER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a dump truck rolled onto a vehicle on a southeastern Pennsylvania highway, killing two people and injuring three others.

Emergency officials in Chester County say the crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Route 202 at the Route 30 off-ramp.

Officials said two people were dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital with injuries. Their conditions weren't immediately available.