Judge to decide if man in alleged homeless scam to be freed

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A homeless man charged with scheming with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 could find out whether he will be freed pending trial.

A judge is expected to rule Tuesday on whether to release Johnny Bobbitt. The homeless veteran has been in custody since his arrest last month.

Prosecutors have argued Bobbitt is a flight risk and should remain jailed until his trial on conspiracy and theft by deception charges. The couple also has been charged.

A criminal complaint alleges Bobbitt and the couple concocted a feel-good story about a homeless man using his last $20 to help a stranded New Jersey woman buy gas.