Cost of governor's race topped $64M, shy of state record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Spending in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race topped $64 million, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf thumped Republican Scott Wagner to win a second term.

Campaign finance reports filed at last week's deadline show that Wolf outspent Wagner, $31 million to $22 million, counting the value of non-cash contributions of services and goods.

The race fell shy of the state record, more than $82 million in Pennsylvania's 2014 gubernatorial race won by Wolf.

Labor unions supplied about one-third of Wolf's cash, while Wagner was his own biggest donor by far, at more than $12 million. Wolf gave a big chunk of cash, about $4 million, to the Democratic Party to help with other races on Nov. 6's ballot.

Wagner survived a bruising primary campaign that cost $25 million and siphoned much of his cash.