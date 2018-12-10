Crews battling apartment building fire; dozens displaced

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nearly 200 firefighters are battling a large-scale fire at an apartment building in Philadelphia.

The early morning fire in the city's Overbrook section has displaced dozens of residents.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Monday and firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the top floor of the four-story building.

Below-freezing temperatures are creating icy conditions.

Philly.com reports firefighters were forced to leave the building due structural concerns. They were using snorkels and ladders to pour water on the blaze from above.

Gas and electric have been turned off in the surrounding area.

It wasn't immediately known if any residents were unaccounted for.

