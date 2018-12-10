Court to hear appeal of $6M defective brakes lawsuit

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a $6.3 million damage against auto maker Kia over defective brakes, in a lawsuit that dates back more than 15 years.

The class action suit was brought in 2001 after owners of the Kia Sephia claimed defective brake pads forced them to replace their brakes as often as every six months.

A jury awarded more than $6 million in repair damages to more than 8,000 owners, but in 2008 a judge ruled in favor of the auto maker and vacated the jury's award and ordered a new trial.

After several more appeals and rulings, a state appeals court reinstated the jury award last July.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.