Officials: Up to 86 potentially exposed to measles

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Health officials in Ocean County, New Jersey say 86 people who attended a private event may have been exposed to measles.

The Asbury Park Press reported Sunday that the county Health Department is currently contacting the attendees of the invitation-only event.

Officials have not said when or where the event happened.

There are currently 18 confirmed measles cases and six suspected cases under investigation in Ocean County.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, and symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.

Health officials are urging schools to exclude students who haven't been vaccinated to help slow the spread of the virus.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com