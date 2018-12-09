New Jersey fugitive caught in New York after 16 year on lam

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey fugitive who fled 16 years ago after he was convicted of sexual assault has been captured.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 42-year-old Rayed Bukhari, of South Plainfield, was arrested Thursday by the FBI at his job in Long Island City, New York. He was returned to New Jersey for a federal court appearance in Newark and remained in custody Sunday.

Authorities say Bukhari was convicted in November 2001 of sexual assault, criminal restraint, false imprisonment and a weapons charge. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for his sentencing in May 2002.

Prosecutors did not say what led investigators to Bukhari or provide more information about his time as a fugitive.