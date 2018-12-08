Drivers in New Jersey, nation see year's lowest gas prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are benefiting from the lowest gas prices of the year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.49, six cents less than a week ago and the lowest price seen this year. Drivers were paying $2.52 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.44 a gallon, down a nickel from last week and a record low for the year. Last year at this time, drivers were paying $2.47 a gallon.

Analysts expect the national gas price to fluctuate through the end of the month, perhaps ending the year as cheap as $2.40 a gallon.