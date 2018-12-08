Garbage truck driver charged in deadly hit-an-run accident

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a garbage truck driver fatally struck a man who was crossing a street and then fled the scene.

Essex County prosecutors say 53-year-old Napoleon Tolbert faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failure to render aid to an injured victim stemming from Friday afternoon's accident in Newark. It wasn't known Saturday if Tolbert has retained an attorney.

The victim, a 72-year-old Newark man, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. His name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Witnesses say the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was struck. No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.