Longtime leader of New Jersey's Paterson diocese dies at 91

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - The longtime leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson has died.

Church officials say Bishop Emeritus Frank Rodimer died Thursday, but did not disclose further details. He was 91.

A native of Rockaway, Rodimer served for more than 60 years in the Paterson diocese, helping to establish 12 new parishes during his tenure as bishop.

Rodimer was ordained as a priest in May 1951 and was named Bishop of Paterson on Feb 28, 1978.

He led the Paterson Diocese through a turbulent period marked by widespread attention to sexual abuse by priests. He issued a three-page public apology letter in 2002, following published reports that he had failed to report abuse cases to law enforcement.

Rodimer retired as bishop in 2004 and had most recently lived in Totowa.