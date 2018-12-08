Teen jailed for causing fatal crash while driving stolen car

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (AP) - A teenager who was driving a stolen car when he caused a fatal crash last year is now headed to state prison.

Isaiah Buchanan received a 14-year sentence Friday. He had pleaded guilty in October to aggravated manslaughter in the November 2017 crash in Cinnaminson.

Burlington County prosecutors say Buchanan was driving a stolen BMW that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 130. Authorities say he sped away when police had tried to stop the vehicle moments earlier because it was reported stolen.

Buchanan's passenger, 15-year-old Kassidy Bush, died in the crash.

Buchanan was 17 when the accident occurred, but his case was eventually moved to adult court. Authorities say he had used cocaine, marijuana and Xanax prior to the collision.