NY police find car stolen with young children inside

NEW YORK (AP) - New York police with a helicopter found three young children inside a car stolen and driven off in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

They were still searching Friday evening for the man who slipped behind the wheel of the SUV about three hours earlier in the Canarsie neighborhood. The car was left running while the mother stepped into a store.

Authorities say the two girls and a boy, ages 1, 2 and 8, were taken to a hospital as a precaution and reunited with their parents. The children appeared unharmed.

Police did not release any names, or other details about the incident.