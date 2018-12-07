news

Hamilton tax records, other 300-year-old docs gets new home

20181207_ap_bbf243cadfa6447a91962e1c4bfbd9fa-26cdd319328043338d6bd2e50bc80d84
This photo shows a page in an Rogues Gallery Book from the 1890s during a media tour of the new City of Philadelphia Archives in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Alexander Hamilton's tax records, the blueprints for the largest municipal building in the United States and police logs of horse thieves all have a new home now that the Philadelphia City Archives has opened its state-of-the art facility.

This photo shows a page in an Rogues Gallery Book from the 1890s during a media tour of the new City of Philadelphia Archives in Philadelphia, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Hamilton tax records, other 300-year-old docs gets new home

The new 65,000-square-foot building houses documents going back over 300 years, and it officially opened to the public on Thursday.

It also features an interactive new mural by Talia Greene. The sprawling work incorporates a 1930s-era map that banks once used to highlight black neighborhoods to restrict access to mortgages.

Greene has virtually incorporated documents showing abolitionist and civil rights efforts within those neighborhoods.

Among them are the death certificate of Octavius Catto, the 19th-century civil rights activist, and a real estate transaction for Underground Railroad conductor William Still's house.

Published: | Updated: