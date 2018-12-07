2 seeking removal from Megan's Law registry get new chance

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey appeals court has given another chance to two former sex offenders seeking to be removed from the Megan's Law registry.

A lower court had ruled that the two must stay on the registry.

Both were convicted of sexual offenses in the 1990s. Both then had convictions for minor, non-sex-related offenses in 2001.

They argued that, under state law, they were eligible for removal since neither had a conviction of any type for 15 years since then.

The state argued that New Jersey law barred them from removal from the registry because the 2001 convictions had occurred within 15 years of the original sexual offenses.

The three-judge appeals court ruling Friday called the relevant portion of state law ambiguous. The panel sent the case back to a lower court for review.