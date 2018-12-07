Pennsylvania governor eyes greenhouse gas cap-and-trade plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf says he's considering whether to support a petition filed last week that asks a Pennsylvania environmental rule-making board to impose a cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Wolf, a Democrat, said Friday he hasn't come to a conclusion on it, but he agrees climate change is a problem and that a cap-and-trade program may be something Pennsylvania should adopt.

The 407-page petition was filed last week to the 20-member Environmental Quality Board, which includes many Wolf appointees. It was filed by more than 60 parties, including environmental advocacy groups and solar energy firms, and is designed to make Pennsylvania carbon neutral by 2052.

It's based on California's cap-and-trade program that requires polluters to buy permits for each ton of carbon they release.