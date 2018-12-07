Tax preparer gets prison term for fraudulent returns

PORT MURRAY, N.J. (AP) - A northwestern New Jersey tax preparer who admitted creating fictitious debts for his clients and fraudulently collected payments from them has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

The IRS says Brian Allen Day received a 32-month sentence. The 56-year-old Port Murray also must pay nearly $500,000 in restitution - most to the IRS and the rest to his victims.

Authorities say that between 2013 and 2015, Day inflated expenses and deductions on clients' tax forms by more than $383,000 overall to get them bigger tax refunds than allowed.

Day also falsely advised some clients that they owed IRS money. When they wrote checks to pay those debts, Day had them to send the checks to his business, and he made about $61,000.