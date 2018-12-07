Sheriff's officer, cashier face charges in theft scheme

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's officer and a home improvement store cashier conspired to steal more than $5,000 in merchandise earlier this year.

Jose Beltran, a 30-year-old Elizabeth resident who serves in Union County, and 23-year-old Polly Linton, of Linden, are charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft. It wasn't known Friday if either one has retained attorneys.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say that on at least three occasions between late August and late September, Beltran went to the store in Linden while off duty and brought flooring materials, tools and other merchandise. He took these items to Linton's aisle.

She allegedly used "various fraud tactics" to allow Beltran to remove multiple items from the store without paying for them.