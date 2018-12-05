Caregiver pleads guilty to neglecting candidate's mother

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A caregiver has pleaded guilty to neglect charges after Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner's mother was injured under her care.

The York Dispatch reports 63-year-old Mary Torbert was sentenced to two years probation after entering her plea Wednesday.

Her attorney says Torbert feels "terribly sorry for what happened," and she understands what she did was wrong.

Torbert was one of several caregivers responsible for providing Anne Wagner 24-hour supervision earlier this year.

Court documents show Torbert left the room briefly, and when she returned, Wagner had fallen out of bed. She suffered a head injury, a broken hip and a broken thumb.

Scott Wagner says his mother has returned to her York County home with her husband.

Wagner lost his bid for governor to Democratic incumbent Tom Wolf in November.