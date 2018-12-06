WTC PATH station closing for weekend repairs through 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says its World Trade Center train station will be closed on most weekends from next month through December 2020.

The agency says it will be doing repair work on Hudson River tunnels and equipment severely damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

PATH weekend service to the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan will terminate at the Exchange Place station in Jersey City.

Free ferry transfers will be offered.

The trains will still run on holiday weekends.

PATH weekend service already had been disrupted for the installation of Positive Train Control safety technology. The Port Authority says that's now been completed.