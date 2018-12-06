Police: Renter arrested in triple killing after eviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a triple killing in a Philadelphia home.

Police said 23-year-old Tahzay Young was arrested Wednesday night using the credit card of one of the victims. Police spokesman Capt. John Ryan says robbery, murder and theft charges are pending against Young.

Ryan says Young was renting a room from 92-year-old Warren Harrison but had failed to pay rent and was being evicted. Ryan says police believe Young killed Harrison, his 60-year-old girlfriend Khadijah Abdullah, as well as her brother, 57-year-old Earl Cottle sometime Thursday or Friday.

Ryan says investigators believe Young used blankets to conceal the bodies and he returned at least once to take televisions and other items from the house before they were found by Harrison's daughter Saturday.