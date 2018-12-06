Fire officials: Boy pulled from burning home dies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia officials say a boy rescued from an early morning house fire has died.

The boy, whose name was not immediately released, was one of five people taken to hospitals from the fire in the southwestern part of the city early Thursday morning. Philly.com reports firefighters found the elementary school-aged boy on the second floor of the burning building and carried him out.

Authorities say a man described as the boy's grandfather was also rescued from the home.

Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Sneidar Jr. says the fire had been going on for some time in the two-story building before firefighters arrived. The boy died at a hospital about 20 minutes after the fire was declared under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com