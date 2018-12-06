Autopsy: Kansas community college player died of heatstroke

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - An autopsy has found that heatstroke killed a western Kansas community college football player who collapsed after the first day of practice.

The Wichita Eagle reports that an athletic trainer found 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth, of Neptune, New Jersey, unconscious outside his Garden City Community College dorm room on Aug. 1. He died that night at a hospital.

Former coach, Jeff Sims, who's leaving the school to coach at Missouri Southern State University, previously said the emergency room doctor suspected a blood clot. But an autopsy report filed last week blamed the death on exertional heat stroke. The report noted that the 300 pound (136 kilogram) lineman was vomiting and had a history of asthma.

Administrators at the community college are conducting an internal review of the circumstances of his death.

