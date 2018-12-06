Giant gets multi-year deal to sponsor Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The state Department of Agriculture is announcing a multi-year deal with Carlisle-based Giant Food Stores to sponsor the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Officials said Thursday the deal will pay the state $150,000 annually for the first three years, with a two-year renewal option for $175,000 per year.

Giant will be the official sponsor of Exposition Hall and will have a display during the Farm Show that features Pennsylvania vendors.

The state isn't yet disclosing the improvements that the sponsorship money will fund.

The 103rd Farm Show runs Jan. 5-12. This year's theme is "inspiring Pennsylvania's story."