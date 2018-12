ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a fast-moving house fire in northern New Jersey has injured two people.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Orange and soon spread throughout the residence. But firefighters were able to soon bring the blaze under control.

Two people suffered undisclosed injuries in the fire and were being treated at hospitals. But their names and further details on their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.