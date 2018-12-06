Embattled University Hospital CEO resigning amid criticism

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The CEO of a New Jersey hospital has resigned following an outbreak that may have claimed the lives of three infants.

John Kastanis' departure from University Hospital in Newark was announced Thursday. He will formally leave his post Dec. 14.

The announcement came about two weeks after Newark's Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka had called for new leadership at the hospital. Baraka told NJ.com that he was glad to see that change is afoot and hopes the state picks a CEO who is "more amenable" to the needs of Newark residents.

The state health department has found four A. baumannii cases at the hospital since Oct. 1. Three babies have died, but the state hasn't determined a final cause of death.

Kastanis joined the hospital in 2016. He said in a statement he's proud of the hospital's leadership team.