Correction: Martin Guitars-National Historic Landmark story

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) - In a story Dec. 4 about C.F. Martin & Co.'s original guitar factory, The Associated Press erroneously reported the nature of its historic designation. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places; it was not named a National Historic Landmark.

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) - C.F. Martin & Co. says the guitar-maker's original factory in Pennsylvania has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

Martin Guitar's North Street Complex in Nazareth, which includes the company's former manufacturing buildings, powerhouse and the Martin homestead have all been included in the designation. The program is overseen by the National Park Service.

Company CEO Chris Martin says he's proud, adding "the music made on Martin instruments was and is a very significant part of musical culture for generations."

Born in Germany into a family of cabinet makers, Christian Frederick Martin Sr. apprenticed in the Viennese shop of famed luthier Johann Stauffer, then immigrated to New York City. He relocated his family and business to Nazareth in 1839.