Catholic school sex-abuse confidentiality case is resolved

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - There's a resolution in a lawsuit filed by a Catholic school that claimed an attorney breached a confidentiality clause over a sex abuse settlement.

The Order of St. Benedict of New Jersey claimed Gregory Gianforcaro told reporters in 2012 that a former Delbarton School student had received a settlement of "approximately seven figures."

Gianforcaro had denied he violated the agreement. The school was seeking damages in the amount of the original settlement.

Gianforcaro and an attorney representing the school didn't disclose details of the resolution Thursday, citing confidentiality rules.

The resolution was signed by a judge on Wednesday, the same day jurors had begun hearing testimony.

At least one additional former Delbarton student who also has made claims of clergy sexual abuse was scheduled to testify.