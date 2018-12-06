New commission seeks to stem gentrification in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's largest city is forming a commission to make sure new development in the city doesn't displace poor and working-class residents.

The Equitable Growth Advisory Committee is expected be formed early in 2019.

It seeks to combat a trend that has seen a lack of affordable housing in Newark even as developers build new buildings and redevelop old ones.

A study by Rutgers University's Newark campus found that median rents in Newark have risen 20 percent since 2000, while median household income has fallen by 10 percent, adjusted for inflation.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at the announcement Thursday that the 15-member commission will be made up of stakeholders from the academic, business, nonprofit and community sectors and will make recommendations on land use and housing laws and policies.