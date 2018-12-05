Couple charged in burglary spree that netted nearly $1M

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple have been charged in a burglary spree that prosecutors say netted them nearly $1 million in cash and property.

Prosecutors say Francis Smith and Dorri Smith ransacked 26 homes and a business in four counties between November 2016 and September 2017. Prosecutors say their haul was more than $100,000 in cash and more than $800,000 in property, including expensive watches, oil paintings, rugs, jewelry and firearms.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell on Wednesday called them a "modern-day Bonnie and Clyde."

Dorri Smith's attorney, Curt Parkins, says the DA is blowing the case out of proportion. He says his client "bears the lease amount of culpability of anybody involved."

Francis Smith's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message.

Both defendants are being held without bail.