Doctor faces sentencing after financial crime plea

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A federal judge in Delaware has scheduled a May sentencing for a Maryland doctor who was charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications.

The sentencing order was filed Tuesday after 46-year-old Zahid Aslam of Elkton, Maryland, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors agreed to drop two similar counts, as well as the conspiracy charge.

Aslam is an OB-GYN who also had medical practices in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Prosecutors say he entered into an illegal scheme with a former loan officer at Citibank and WSFS and recruited two associates to apply for loans for which Aslam knew he would not qualify.