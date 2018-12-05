Street gang member gets consecutive life terms in shootings

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a high-ranking street gang leader convicted of murder and other crimes has been sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison plus 35 years,

Tony Phillips was sentenced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Grape Street Crips member had been convicted in July on 10 counts, including murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy.

The charges stem from two shootings in 2013, one that caused the death of another gang member and another that wounded a rival drug dealer and an innocent bystander.