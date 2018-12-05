Police: 2 teens in Pennsylvania charged after gun on bus

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) - Police in western Pennsylvania say two teens have been charged after a gun was brought onto a school bus and video was posted on social media.

McKeesport police say the boys, one 15 and the other 16, were taken into custody Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a weapon on school property.

They say the 15-year-old wasn't in school Tuesday, but arrived at the end of day to board the bus with the gun. Police say the video posted on social media shows the a 16-year-old brandishing the gun while riding the bus.

District officials say they have completed their investigation and all further matters regarding the incident will be handled though McKeesport police.