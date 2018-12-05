Officer gets probation in attack on college hockey player

BOSTON (AP) - A New Jersey police officer who pleaded guilty to his role in an unprovoked attack on a Boston College hockey player in a pizza shop could have the charge dismissed if he fully complies with conditions of a two-year probationary period.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Daniel Hunt, of Barrington, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery in the attack on Kevin Lohan at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. Lohan needed his jaw wired shut for three weeks.

The judge continued the case, meaning charges will be dismissed if Hunt remains alcohol and drug free, undergoes anger management, and pays Lohan about $2,600 in restitution.

Hunt is an officer in Haddon Heights, New Jersey.

Lohan is no longer on BC's hockey roster.

Another man charged in the attack faces trial in February.