Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a man who ran into a stranger's house and pulled a knife on the officer who followed him inside.

Spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew says the ordeal happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to a report of a fight in the Port Richmond section of the city. One man identified as an instigator fled the scene and ran into a home. Inside was a woman about to take her child to school.

The officer, holding a Taser, told the man to show his hands, and that is when he brandished a knife. Kinebrew says the man lunged at the officer and the officer fired his gun once, hitting the man in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

An officer-involved shooting unit is investigating.