Memorial set for airman killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pa., was killed Nov. 27, 2018, by a roadside bomb in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Friends and family will have the chance to pay their respects to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin this week at a public memorial service.

The Beaver County Times reports that the service, which is open to the public, will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Impact Christian Chapel, in Moon Township. An official service will occur at 4 p.m.

Due to strict military rules, Elchin's body will not return to Beaver County for the memorial service.

Loney Duez, Elchin's stepfather, tells the newspaper that a local service was important because he had so many friends and family.

He was one of three service members who died when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last week. A fourth soldier- Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, from Export, Pennsylvania - died this week at a hospital in Germany

Elchin will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

