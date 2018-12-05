Police: Game warden attacked and disarmed by 2 men

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police say a game warden was attacked by two men who stole his gun and the suspects are now in custody.

Court documents say 57-year-old Wade Michael Winemiller and 57-year-old Thomas Earl Kelly Jr. have been charged with felony assault and related offenses. Police say the pair allegedly beat and stomped state Game Commission Deputy Warden David Fidler and stole his firearm on Saturday.

Officials say Fidler was dispatched to the woods of Schuylkill County on reports of a shot deer. He attempted to detain Winemiller and Kelly, who resisted and beat him.

Kelly said "I'm not talking to you," when asked for comment Wednesday. Winemiller remains in custody and he could not be reached for comment.

The two are scheduled for separate preliminary hearings next week.