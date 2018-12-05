Jurors hear from lawyer accused in sex-abuse gag order case

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Jurors in New Jersey have heard testimony from an attorney being sued by a Catholic school for allegedly divulging a confidential clergy sex abuse settlement.

The trial stemming from a six-year-old lawsuit by The Order of St. Benedict of New Jersey against attorney Gregory Gianforcaro began Wednesday in Morristown.

The suit claims Gianforcaro violated a 1988 confidentiality agreement between a then-unnamed former student and the Delbarton School.

The student claimed he'd been abused by Rev. Timothy Brennan.

Gianforcaro had sought to have the gag order lifted in 2012 and mentioned at a news conference that the settlement was approximately seven figures.

Gianforcaro contends he wasn't involved in the 1988 agreement and wasn't bound by the confidentiality clause.

The school is seeking repayment of the amount of the settlement.