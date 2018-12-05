Crews finds 3 unconscious, dangerous carbon monoxide leak

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Emergency crews arriving at a Pennsylvania home for a report of an unresponsive resident found three people unconscious and an extremely dangerous carbon monoxide leak.

York City Fire Chief David Michaels says two others inside were alert but all were taken to hospitals for treatment.

He says they are expected to survive.

Two dogs were also treated.

Michaels tells the York Dispatch it appears people in the home thought the carbon monoxide detector was malfunctioning on Tuesday when it went off and took out the batteries.

A blocked vent in the furnace likely caused the leak.

Michaels says its uncommon to find carbon monoxide levels so high, and people so sick.

He says it was "very close to a different outcome, a tragic outcome this morning,"

