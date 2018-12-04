Atlantic City mayor back at work day after FBI raided home

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. was back at work in City Hall Tuesday, a day after federal agents raided his home.

The Press of Atlantic City reports (https://bit.ly/2AOtzgz ) Gilliam declined to comment while leaving his home Tuesday morning and driving to City Hall.

The FBI and IRS sent agents to his home Monday, emerging with white cardboard boxes and computer equipment that they placed in sport utility vehicles and took with them.

The FBI says it was executing a search warrant, but won't say anything beyond that.

There was no indication of criminal charges having been filed against the mayor as of Tuesday.

It was not clear whether he has hired a lawyer.