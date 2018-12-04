Man found guilty of murder in 27-year-old cold case

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) - A jury has found a Pennsylvania man guilty of murder in a 27-year-old cold case in which the body was never found.

Sixty-nine-year-old Loyd Groves was convicted Monday at court in Lock Haven in the death of Katherine Dolan Heckel, and he faces 20 to 40 years in prison during his sentencing next year. Investigators say Groves and Heckel worked together in 1991 and were having an affair.

Authorities say Groves killed Heckel when she tried to break it off. Her body was never found, and officials say it is unlikely it ever will be found.

Groves was convicted of third-degree murder. His attorney says he is disappointed with the verdict, and says he will appeal.