APNewsBreak: President Donald Trump to attend Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump will attend Saturday's Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Trump also went to the 2016 game when he was president-elect.

Trump will be the 10th sitting president to attend Army-Navy, a tradition that began with Theodore Roosevelt in 1901. Barack Obama was the most recent president to attend the game, in 2011 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said at the annual pregame luncheon in Philadelphia last week that that school is always prepared for the president to attend.

The 108th football meeting between Army and Navy will be the 20th game attended by a president. The Commander-in-Chief traditionally switches sides of the field at halftime.

AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed.