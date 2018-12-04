Mail carrier finds 2 bodies outside Pennsylvania home

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a mail carrier discovered the bodies of an elderly man and woman outside a home near Philadelphia.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office and Whitemarsh Township Police say the postal worker made the discovery just after 11 a.m. Tuesday near Fort Washington.

The identities of the man and woman haven't been released as officials work to notify family members. Officials have described them as "elderly" but didn't reveal any age ranges.

The Montgomery County detective bureau and the Whitemarsh police are conducting a joint investigation.

No other details were released.