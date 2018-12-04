Committee hears assault claims against former Murphy staffer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The state government employee who says Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's campaign staff didn't take her sexual assault allegations seriously has testified before a legislative oversight committee.

Katie Brennan alleges she was assaulted by Al Alvarez, who led Latino and Muslim outreach during Murphy's campaign and later was named to a $140,000-a-year position at the Schools Development Corp.

Alvarez has denied the allegations. He resigned from his position in October.

Brennan, the chief of staff at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, told the committee Tuesday she attempted to go through the proper channels but only saw results after she told her story to the Wall Street Journal.

Murphy has said he believes his office acted appropriately. He hired a former state Supreme Court justice to conduct a review.