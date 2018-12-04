Boil water advisory lifted for communities near Philadelphia

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) - A boil water advisory has been lifted for some Pennsylvania residents near Philadelphia.

The advisory was originally issued Friday afternoon for areas around Yardley because of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water. The advisory was lifted Tuesday.

Pennsylvania American Water says test results have shown no sign of bacteria in the water samples collected Sunday and Monday. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory.

The problem prompted the Pennsbury School District to close on Friday, but the district reopened Monday after American Water provided bottled water.

Samples taken on Nov. 29 had turbidity levels above the regulatory standard.

The warning applied to all Pennsylvania American Water customers in area about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

Turbidity can cause health problems if bacteria, viruses and parasites attach to particles in the water, risking nausea, diarrhea and headaches.