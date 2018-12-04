Fast, furious, mostly found: Delaware heist targets new cars

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware say thieves broke into a lot near a Delaware port and made off with several new vehicles, using one to ram the fence and make a getaway.

News outlets report that most of the vehicles have since been recovered.

A Delaware State Police release says the suspects accessed seven new vehicles at a secured Trans Cargo lot near the Port of Wilmington on Sunday afternoon. One of the new cars was used to breach the perimeter fence to create an exit, and was then abandoned at the scene.

Two vehicles were recovered nearby, and three others were found in Philadelphia. One car does remain unaccounted for.

Police don't have suspect descriptions or surveillance video.

The investigation is ongoing.